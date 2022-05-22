Paris City Council is to consider making a change in trash pick-up policies to allow residential solid waste pickup one day a week when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Several zoning change requests and building plat approvals are on the agenda as is discussion and possible action on procedures for conducting annual evaluation of the city manager, city attorney and municipal judge.
