Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is expected to speak Monday at Love Civic Center as part of his 131-stop bus tour.
The free event is being brought to Paris by Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel, who said Patrick is coming to Northeast Texas to get a good idea of what’s going on with the lieutenant governor’s race.
Patrick is expected to speak on a range of statewide issues, including immigration, crime and the economy, Hommel said.
Polling from The University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows Patrick’s Democratic challenger Mike Collier, a former Republican, seven points behind Patrick, signaling another tight race for the future of the senate.
“He wants to make sure that he gets the word out to vote for him in this particular part of the world,” Hommel said of Patrick. “You’ll get a good feel for who the lieutenant governor is.”
Hommel said doors for the campaign rally will open at 6:15 p.m. Monday with Patrick set to begin his 45-minute speech at 7 p.m. followed by a meet and greet.
