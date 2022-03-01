The United Way of Lamar County announced that registration for the 2022 Kids Marathon is open. Kids in grades K-6 can register for free at eventbrite.com/e/kids-marathon-tickets-258135128117.
The marathon kicks off at the Trail de Paris on March 22 at 5 p.m. All participants will run the first mile together. At the kick-off, all participants will receive a running log and T-shirt.
The last mile of the marathon will also be run together on May 17 also at the Trail de Paris. As runners cross the finish line, they will receive their medals.
The United Way of Lamar County Kids’ Marathon is sponsored by Brookshires, Quality Care ER, Paris Regional Medical Center, Oncor, Lamar National Bank, and Pickle Printing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.