Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dr. Jon Spiers, a Republican, wants to open up eyes around the state as to what is going on along Texas’ border with Mexico and with the office of the land commissioner.
Spiers spoke Thursday night of a meeting of the Republican Women of Red River Valley at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“The land office needs to bring back transparency and trust,” he said after the meeting. “We need transparency to restore trust in the land office.”
During his talk, Spiers discussed the function of the land office and how he would use the force of the office to right some wrongs he has seen in his travels around the state.
He asked voters where the southern border is, and then answered that it is right in “your backyard.”
“The southern border is right outside because that is where they are pushing it,” he said, adding they are drug traffickers, human traffickers, cartel members and terrorists.
One of the main functions of the land office is to protect the state’s borders and coastline, and that is where he would place attention as land commissioner, Spiers said.
“Are we going to allow our state to be overrun with drug and human trafficking? The answer is no,” he told the crowd. “The pressure we feel on our borders is driving property rates down.”
Currently, land owners are not getting enough support from the land office to protect the land they own around the border.
“We have people saying, ‘We have been on this land forever, but are thinking about leaving,”
That’s a trend he would reverse in his role as land commissioner, he said.
The land office also manages state-owned land.
“The office I am running for manages 13 million acres of land. That is your land,” he said, adding he would run that land to get the most out of it for the owners.
The care of the Alamo is also entrusted to the land office, Spiers said.
“We are going to operate the Alamo. We are not going to be reimagining the Alamo,” he said. “The Alamo shines just as bright as the Statue of Liberty.”
Texas House District 1
The three candidates in the race for the GOP nomination for District 1 representative to the statehouse also were on hand to answer a few questions from the audience.
One addressed whether the candidates would support school choice or vouchers if voters in the district supported them.
Rep. Gary VanDeaver, the current office holder, pointed out that while many use choice and vouchers interchangeably, they are not the same. While he supports parents having the right to choose which schools to send their children to, vouchers can become problematic for private schools.
“If you take the money, you have to take the government and a lot of schools are private because they don’t want the government,” VanDeaver said.
“If you (the voters) choose this, then I’d support it,” candidate Ray Null said. “If the voters support school choice and school vouchers, I would support what the voters want.”
George Lavender, who formerly held the seat and is running to get it back, said he backs school choice and limited vouchers.
“Yes, I would support school choice. I believe that part of the money should follow the child,” he said,
