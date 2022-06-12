Paris City Council is to consider adding vaping to the city’s ordinance that prohibits smoking in public places and is to consider an economic development agreement with Paris Hotel, LP regarding the planned TownPlace Suites and Fairfield Inn on N. Main Street when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A donation from Joseph Varner of property around the Lamar County Historical Museum building in Heritage Park off Bonham Street is also to be acknowledged, and a request from Supreme All, Inc. for the reduction of rent at the city-owned Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue is to be considered.
Other agenda items include an ordinance amendment to allow the installation of conduit for fiber optic cable on city rights-of-way through the micro-trenching process, the appointment of Ron Hervey as interim library director and the consideration of a pension bond and agreement with the Paris Firefighters Pension Board.
The council will meet in executive session to discuss a possible economic development incentive for a subdivision known as Lionshead Paris, LLC.
