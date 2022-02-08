“Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” came to an end this weekend when celebrity chef/host Guy Fieri named a winner at the end of the reality show/competition, which has aired for the last six weeks on The Food Network.
Kevin Cooper of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared the winner of the Fry or Fly Festival competition that tasked the contestants, including restaurant developer and diner owner Cayton Flippen of Paris, to put their own spin on the staples of the “Chicken Guy!” menu for 200 hungry diners. Flippen was the second highest scoring contestant based on the diner’s voting tally. The judges, however, found his Mexican inspired menu to be somewhat lacking in diversity.
After a final one-on-one interview with Fieri, all of the contestants were named runners-up and awarded a waiver of the $40,000 franchise fee for a “Chicken Guy!” outlet in recognition of their efforts.
Fieri told Flippen, who came in third overall on the show, which was filmed last summer, that he was “really inspired by his passion” and his dedication to pursue his dream of building a restaurant empire.
See upcoming editions of The Paris News for comments and reactions from Flippen on his experience on the show and his plans for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.