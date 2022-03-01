During halftime of the Paris Junior College women’s basketball game against Bossier Parish Community College on Friday, the nominees for Mr. and Miss Paris Junior College were announced and the winners crowned.
Faculty and staff nominate students for this honor, with the student body making the final vote. To be nominated, students must be graduating sophomores with a minimum of 12 semester hours in the current semester and 45 hours completed, and at least a 2.75 GPA.
Paris Junior College sophomores Jessika Roberts and Beau Brewer were named Mr. and Miss PJC 2022 on Friday in the Hunt Center.
Jessika Roberts, the daughter of Elizabeth and Danny Harrell of Forney, is a 2020 graduate of Forney High School. She is a returning member of the Dragons Softball Team, where she earned Second Team All-Conference Outfielder for the 2020-21 season. She plans to continue her softball career at a four-year university for a bachelor’s of nursing and become a nurse practitioner.
Beau Brewer is the son of Scott and Sheri Brewer of McKinney and a 2020 graduate of McKinney Boyd High School. He is a returning member of the Dragons Baseball Team and of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. He was named 2021 All Region Outfielder and named to the President’s List three times. He plans to further his academic and athletic career at Western Kentucky University.
Other nominees for Mr. and Miss PJC included:
Jayda Carter, the daughter of Narja and Anthony Carter of Copperas Cove, is a 2019 graduate of Copperas Cove High School. She is a returning member of the Dragons Softball Team and plans to pursue her education with the goal of becoming a travel nurse.
Connor Kirkley, the son of Vicki and Bill Kirkley of Denton, is a 2020 graduate of Braswell High School. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society and Delta Psi Omega, a national drama honor society. He has been named to the President’s List twice and to the Dean’s List. A drama major, he plans on attending Texas Tech University after graduating from PJC with plans to eventually teach technical theater.
Stephanie Chico, the daughter of Elizabeth and Armando Chico of Fort Worth, is a 2020 graduate of Arlington Heights High School. She is a returning member of the Dragons Softball Team and of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, and has been named to the President’s List twice. She plans to pursue a criminal justice degree and become a criminal psychologist.
Justin Eudy, the son of Brad and Beverly Eudy of Paris, is a 2021 graduate of Prairiland High School. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. He plans to attend a nursing program and become a Registered Nurse.
Seth Daugherty, the son of Regina Trojacek of Detroit, Michigan, is a 2020 graduate of Rider High School. He is a returning member of the Dragons Men’s Soccer Team and a member of the Student Government Association, where he serves as treasurer. He plans to further his soccer and academic career at a four-year college, majoring in engineering.
Rachel Roebuck, the daughter of James Roebuck and Cynthia Roebuck of Royse City, is a 2019 graduate of Royse City High School. She is a returning member of the Dragons Women’s Soccer Team and was named to the 2021 All-Region Team. She is president of the Student Government Association and has twice been named to the President’s List. She will continue her soccer and academic career at the University of North Texas and pursue a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Sean Curtis, the son of Brad and Mary Curtis of Marble Falls, is a 2020 graduate of Marble Falls High School. He is a returning member of the Dragons Baseball Team and he was chosen for the Texas-New Mexico All Star Game. He plans to continue his baseball career and obtain a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Stephanie Sanders, the daughter of Ronnie and Rebecca Sanders of Belton, is a 2020 graduate of Belton High School. She is a returning member of the Dragons Women’s Soccer Team, and she plans to continue her athletic and academic career at Howard Payne University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.