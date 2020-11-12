RENO — Forgotten hallowed ground, the resting place of men, women and children of the local community, is a place of reverence once more.
“Every year we celebrate African American history during the month of February,” NAACP Paris Chapter President Robert High said. “That started in 1927, with a man by the name of Carter G. Woodson. And Dr. Woodson said this, ‘If African American history is not preserved and recorded, one of three things is going to happen: It’s going to be ignored or forgotten or claimed by someone else.’ Thank you, City of Reno, for making sure that this hallowed ground is not ignored or forgotten.”
A crowd gathered Wednesday morning outside the newly dedicated Reno Historic African American Cemetery nodded in solemn agreement. The cemetery had been largely forgotten for years, covered with overgrown brush, with no fence surrounding it and used by some as a place for recreation instead of reverence. Reno city attorney David Hamilton said he’s proud of the City of Reno for taking the initiative to change that and honor the fallen members of their Black community, laid to rest in the cemetery off of Highway 82.
“I was here when this thing was discovered. Look around, there wasn’t a fence here at all,” Hamilton said. “The people who live in those houses over there (would) come outside and walk or take their dog over here and exercise right through this cemetery, and the City of Reno just decided that was so inappropriate. And I’m so proud to be the city attorney and associated with these people who decided to come in and take charge of this.”
High named a long list of community members and groups that made the restoration and historical research possible, including the Lamar County Genealogical Society, the Reno City Council, the City of Reno, staff of the library at the Santa Fe-Frisco Train Depot on Bonham Street, Amanda Willows for applying for a historical marker, Kirstin Dodd with Sunflowers Cemetery, public works department and the probation office for providing hard labor.
Hamilton said thanks to the work and dedication of those local groups and individuals, the City of Reno was able to uncover a multitude of graves and unearth the history behind them.
“We now know that this graveyard holds at least 29 souls who are buried right here, graves dating back to the mid 1800s,” Hamilton said. “There are children buried here. There are people buried here who were almost 100 years old. There are veterans buried in the cemetery, on this hallowed ground.”
One of those veterans is Richard Bills, a Black soldier born in 1895 in Paris who fought in World War I and spent much of his life in the Reno and Blossom area. Dr. Shay Easter-Bills shared a brief biography of Bills, which included his time in the 816th Pioneer Infantry, where he helped run ammunition and supplies to the frontlines. With Wednesday being Veterans Day, High said the dedication ceremony was a poignant way of recognizing the selflessness of veterans who give their lives to serve
their country.
“Thank you, veterans, for your service. But more than that, thank you for your sacrifice,” High said. “And unless you’ve been there, you don’t know. But it is a sacrifice. When you raise your hand and take that pledge. God bless you and keep you. And thank you.”
There were several Black veterans who served in foreign wars present at the dedication ceremony to offer their support and place flags on the graves of the fallen. Coyel Burks Jr., who served in Vietnam, said he came from Honey Grove to be there for a friend and in recognition of other veterans who served like he did.
“Well, there’s a lot of graveyards like this around, people just don’t know where they are,” Burks said. “But I’m glad to see some people are finally waking up to the experiences of (these veterans) because they served just like I did.”
As Burks said, High mentioned there are several other Black cemeteries in Lamar County, including one behind the Goodwill Industries building, and another between there and Huhtamaki. He said the City of Reno made a meaningful step toward preserving history by restoring and dedicating the Historic African American Cemetery, ensuring the memory of those interned there will live on.
“Whenever I do one of these and I’m called upon to speak on an occasion for someone who’s passed away, I always share these words with my audience, and I want to share them with you now because it truly fits for these individuals: Not how did they die? But how did they leave? Not what did they gain? But what did they get? Not what was their shrine? Or what was their creed? But had they befriended those truly in need? Not what did the article in the newspaper say? But how many were truly truly sorry, when they passed away? For these are the things that measure the worth of a man or a woman regardless of birth,” High said. “And finally, after many months of anticipation, the Texas Historical Commission designated the Reno Historic African American Cemetery as a Texas Historic Cemetery. It is my honor to dedicate it to the memory of those lying here and their families. They will not be forgotten or ignored.”
