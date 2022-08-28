The Lamar County burn ban in existence since July 15 has been lifted.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell used his executive authority Friday morning after consulting with Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Bell and contacting the county’s four commissioners.
Later in the day, the judge filed an order terminating the outdoor burning ban with the Lamar County Clerk’s Office.
“Whereas, the Lamar County Judge finds that the present circumstances in all of the unincorporated areas of Lamar County have changed due to recent rainfall received beginning Aug. 21, and thereafter, and that the burn ban initially imposed by Order of this Court on July 15, 2022, should be canceled and terminated,” the order states.
In the order, Bell noted that the ban first issued July 15 had been extended by subsequent votes of the Commissioners’ Court.
“This order is not to be construed as granting any right or rights to burn prohibited materials,” the order states. “This order lifts the prior burn ban imposed by the Lamar County Commissioners’s Court until further notice emanating from this office or from a vote of the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
