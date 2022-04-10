Mark the date, on Friday, April 15th, a one hour and a half-hour documentary will air on BBC One that you will not want to miss if you love science and the history of our planet.
The title of this new documentary is “Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough,” and it will cover the details of one of the most significant fossil discoveries in history.
This treasure trove of fossils illuminates the very day that life on our planet was rewritten in an instance.
The documentary will cover a variety of finds from the Tanis Fossil site in North Dakota. The Tanis dig site was discovered in 2008, and detailed excavation began in 2012. It is headed by the paleontologist Robert DePalma, a graduate student at the time. DePalma and a handful of others kept the findings of this site pretty secret until 2019 when the first significant paper published on the findings received worldwide attention.
DePalma wanted to be confident in what he was about to say. He knew it would send shockwaves through the world of paleontology.
The most exciting aspect of the Tanis fossil beds is they represent a diversity of organisms living near a river on the west shore of the Western Interior Seaway.
Imagine a rock the size of Mt. Everest and traveling thousands of mph, striking Earth 66.043 million years ago at the edge of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico.
The destruction of this impact would be greater than billions of nuclear weapons exploding at once. The creatures buried at the Tanis site would have been tossed around by the seismic waves exceeding the 10 mark on our current Richter scale. This would cause seiche waves in any body of water that would reach heights of several hundred feet. The ground would become almost liquid under your feet from the earthquakes. Then a 200-300-foot tall wave from the nearby sea and river would crash down on you. Ejecta from the impact over 2,000 miles south of Tanis would begin to rain down. A literal hell on earth happened in an instant.
Tanis fossils show the power of the impact; turtle shells pierced by wood fragments, mixtures of marine and freshwater species tossed miles inland, and dinosaurs ripped apart and preserved so well that you can see the details of their skin and feathers. Most of the Tanis fossils are preserved in three dimensions since they were buried quickly. Microtektites, molten debris particles that rained down from the impact, can be found in fish gills and ant burrows buried at Tanis. These particles match the age and chemical composition of the ones found in the Yucatán crater.
Tanis also shows small mammals drowned in their burrows and ant nests frozen in time and filled with asteroid debris. The amount of absolute jaw-dropping finds in Tanis is still being released. This documentary will be the first hard look into the discovery for all to see. I can think of no better person to narrate such a documentary than Sir David Attenborough!
Tanis is a snapshot in time of one of the most horrific days our planet has ever experienced. The majority of the species alive before the impact will never walk, swim or fly in our world again. However, the KT boundary did usher in the age of mammals and the end of the non-avian dinosaurs. All species alive today are the ancestors of the lucky survivors. I hope you all tune in; it should be a fantastic documentary told by the descendants of some survivors.
