Across the state, the country and the world, the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are being keenly felt at the pump, as gas prices jumped dramatically over the past month and a half. Among those being hit the hardest are farmers, and the farmers of the Red River Valley are no exception.
“I can tell you right now that my fuel costs will double this year from what I spent last year,” said local farmer Rex West, of West Farms, Land and Cattle.
The rising cost of fuel could have disastrous effects, West said, as the multitudes of farming equipment that relies on gasoline or diesel can easily consume more than 1,000 gallons of fuel per day.
The higher costs of powering equipment is leading to farmers being more conservative with the amount of work they do, which in turn can lead to a downward spiral and lower profits even further.
“It’s caused a lot of guys to reconsider their crop rotation plans,” West said. “Us for example, we usually run anywhere from 2,500-3,000 acres of corn, and this year we’ll be under 2,000 just because of the costs associated with it. It’s not worth the risk.”
“The biggest thing our farmers are doing is just trying to manage their crops and land to the best of their ability and maximizing every acre,” Lamar County extension agent for agriculture and natural resources Jessica Humphrey added. “One farmer called and asked how he’s going to fertilize his whole pasture and I told him that maybe he can’t. Just focus on what needs it the most to reduce costs as much as possible.”
The jump in fuel prices was sudden and severe. West said that between Feb. 28 when he purchased fuel and March 14 when he refueled, the cost of diesel per gallon had gone up $1.23.
And fuel costs aren’t the only area where growers are seeing step price hikes. The cost of chemicals such as herbicides and pesticides have skyrocketed by even more dramatic levels, West said. For example, glyphosate — a chemical used to ripen certain plants and regulate the growth of others — has seen costs jump from just $16 per gallon all the way up to $68 per gallon — a spike of 325%.
While the rising fuel costs mean higher expenses and lower final profits for farmers like West, Texas’ agricultural workers aren’t necessarily able to make up those differences in the market, either. West said Texas farmers aren’t able to control the value of their crops, as they follow the commodity exchange board.
“The old adage that farmers are the only people who buy at retail and sell at wholesale is true,” West said wryly. “We don’t get to go to the elevator and say, ‘Hey, we’ll sell our grain for this amount,’ and figure in a 40% profit. We go to the elevator and they’ll tell us what they’ll give for it.”
Already, the area’s farmers are beginning to feel the burden of the rising costs, and not all will emerge unscathed at the end of the year, Humphrey said.
“Farmers are hurting tremendously,” she said. “This time of year, they’re planting. … I don’t know how many are going to make it.”
In an effort to alleviate the struggles, West said many farmers are scrambling to restructure loans.
Representatives from the Texas Farm Credit office in Bonham did not return requests for comment by press time.
Humphrey said there are going to be farmers who can’t stay afloat and are forced out of the agriculture industry as a result of the historically high gas prices, including cattlemen and livestock producers as well. And though West said this isn’t the worst crisis he’s faced in his farming career, he agreed with her assessment that some farmers will be forced to fold.
West said he’s begun to feel the financial strain.
“Well, we don’t go into town as much lately,” he said with a chuckle. “There’s going to be a few things we don’t do as much anymore.”
At the Agrilife Extension office, Humphrey said she’s been fielding calls several times a week from newer farmers who are looking for assistance.
“The more experienced guys who have been doing it a long time have seen worse, but there are lots of young, new farmers calling several times a week.”
Very recently, gas prices have begun to slowly and steadily fall back down. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there are several factors contributing to the recent decline.
“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” DeHaan detailed in a recent news release.”
“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower,” he continued
And though the recent trends are a positive sign for farmers, Humphrey said it will be a while before those hit hardest by the high costs of the past several months are able to fully recover, if at all.
“We’re all just trying to put our heads down and grit it out,” she said. “If anyone can do it, though, it’s the people in agriculture.”
