CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD has never had bond indebtedness before, but Superintendent Kermit Ward believes the proposed 30-year bond would be the only way to pay for badly needed school improvements.
The money would come from property owners who would see a $67 annual property tax increase on a $25,000 home, a $135 increase on a home valued at $50,000 or a $203 increase on a $75,000 home, Ward estimated.
In the past, whenever the school needed to pay for repairs, it has taken the money from its Maintenance & Operations budget. However, taking money from that budget only takes opportunities away from the children in the school district, Ward said.
“The middle school when I first arrived, needed a roof. That was $125,000, and that wasn’t the entire middle school. But that $125,000 that I had to spend for a roof, I could have hired three teachers with that. It was the equivalent of taking three teachers away from my kids to be able to fix that roof,” Ward said.
This year, though, the high school also needs a roof, which comes at a proposed cost of $170,000.
“This is at a time where there’s acute learning loss because of Covid. So, I need to be adding teachers to the roster instead of taking away. So, it really kind of opened the door for us to really consider just doing a bond and thinking really broad about what else can we get a whole lot better with,” Ward said.
The district brought in architect firm O’Connell Robertson to determine what level of renovations were needed for the school. According to the firm, $7.8 million worth of renovations are needed just to maintain the facilities as they currently exist.
District officials also hope to build a new track, as the current one poses safety issues for students. A new track would be open to the community and lit at night for safety, Ward said. Additionally, Ward cited an equity issue, saying the weight room was currently on the other side of the campus and not accessible for the girls who play volleyball, basketball or other sports. Only boys playing football have access to the weight room due to its distance from campus. Therefore, Ward hopes to build a weight room on campus.
He proposed three main strategies that had been put together by O’Connell Robertson as possibilities.
Option one would cost the least and would only involve fixing current facilities. It would provide roofing, safety, bathroom, kitchen and facility upgrades. Option two would involve tearing down the oldest wing of the elementary school and adding some new classrooms. It would also add a new vocational building and weight room. Strategy three would mean building the entire K-12 school district on one campus.
Ward believes option one is not enough for the school, but says option three would create a vacant building for the city to deal with. Additionally, if the elementary school is left in the same area as the high school, there would not be enough play space for the elementary school students, he said. He’s in favor of option two.
Though district property owners have never passed a bond before, Ward is hopeful the community will support it.
“This is really a community that will step up and do the right thing. It’s just that this is a community that they want certain things answered. They want all their questions to be addressed. And I think that we have the data in place to be able to justify the purpose of the bond and justify our needs and be able to answer their questions ... They’ve demonstrated consistently that if they have all the facts in front of them, they’ll make the right decision,” Ward said.
“What I’ll say in reference to the fact that we’ve never passed a bond, what we’ve done is kick the can down the road, and kick the can down the road and kick the can down the road, and I think now we’ve run out of road and we’re looking at a wall. I can’t kick the can any further. So, what I’ll say is our problems, we can no longer push those into the next year or the next few years.”
