FEB. 9 to FEB. 10
Paris Police Department
Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 29: Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, forgery of a financial instrument, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Aaron Javon McGee, 27: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph David Julian, 34: Violation of parole, theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
