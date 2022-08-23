Lamar County Courthouse Stock

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court received both praise and criticism during a late Monday afternoon meeting that saw commissioners approve $27.2 million in combined general revenue and road and bridge budgets supported by a tax rate of 34.48 cents per $100 valuation.

The tax rate is the highest rate the court can approve without a public vote and increases revenue by 3.5%, the highest allowed by state statute without voter approval. The owner of a $100,000 house can expect to pay $345 in taxes.

