Lamar County Commissioners’ Court received both praise and criticism during a late Monday afternoon meeting that saw commissioners approve $27.2 million in combined general revenue and road and bridge budgets supported by a tax rate of 34.48 cents per $100 valuation.
The tax rate is the highest rate the court can approve without a public vote and increases revenue by 3.5%, the highest allowed by state statute without voter approval. The owner of a $100,000 house can expect to pay $345 in taxes.
Several county officials and a lone representative from the public spoke during the final hearing before commissioners added $106,000 to the proposed budget submitted late last month by County Judge Brandon Bell.
Commissioners unanimously voted to add a mental health deputy to the sheriff’s office at an estimated salary of $50,000, approved $25,000 for a part-time janitorial position and added a $300 cell phone allowance for a county clerk deputy who handles mental health referrals. Because of action at a Commissioners’ Court meeting earlier in the day when commissioners approved a district judges’ salary schedule for the auditor’s office and for district court reporters, another $8,227 was included in the $106,000 addition along with normal payroll expenses.
The two district judges have authority to set the salaries of the county auditor, her staff and the officers that serve both the 6th District and 62nd District courts. State law, however, prevents increases greater than 5% without Commissioners’ Court approval.
The earlier action brought criticism from County Clerk Ruth Sisson both at the morning meeting and again during the afternoon public hearing.
“Some of the raises given this year are way out of line,” Sisson said, referring to raises given above the $3,000 that elected officials and most county employees received. She first raised the issue at the morning meeting when the court approved the district judges’ salary schedule that included a $6,000 raise for the county auditor and $5,000 for each of her three staff members. In addition to the auditor’s office, the district judges also set the salaries for the two court reporters, with raises of $5,000 and $6,000.
When Bell defended the raises, noting workload and an effort to be competitive, Sisson countered with, “all the county’s employees work hard, and all salaries need to be competitive.”
Sisson concluded remarks during the public hearing by saying, “I really appreciate what you’ve done (in reference to $3,000 raises), and, no, you can’t please everyone, I agree. But I really wish you would look at the salary increases.”
An independent look at some other increases, by comparing 2021-22 and 2022-23 salary orders, indicate other raises in excess of $3,000, with some as much as $7,700. Included are raises for a commissioners’ court assistant, assistants in the district attorney’s office and elections office staff.
During Monday afternoon’s public hearing, Sheriff Scott Cass, Tax Assessor Haskell Maroney and 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell all praised the court for its efforts while Cass asked for at least a mental health deputy and Tidwell urged commissioners to start budget planning earlier with a five to 10-year plan in mind.
“This is my seventh budget cycle, and as I look around it’s a sparse crowd, so you must have done something right,” Tidwell said. “But I want to suggest that May 2023 is going to be here before you know it, and there’s no reason to wait and then get rushed this time of the year.
“We do have some long range issues that have to be dealt with – juvenile justice issues, mental health issues and so forth,” Tidwell said. “Instead of waiting around to May of 2023 to start this process again, I think what we need to do starting in October is start thinking about that long range plan and start working on it.”
Amanda Tidwell, the sole member of the public to speak, and one of only two people from the public at the hearing, both employee spouses, spoke not in defense of her husband but in favor of adding four more deputies to the sheriff’s department.
“For 20 plus years I worked as a dispatcher for (Sheriff) Scott Cass, and for 20 years I had to listen to him beg for more deputies,” said Tidwell, who is now a junior high principal. “And it’s amazing to me that we find ourselves constantly having to beg for what we need. When you are a dispatcher and you have two deputies for this whole county, and you can’t tell the lady on the other end of that call that you’re gonna get somebody there quickly because you don’t have anybody to send, it emotionally damages you.
“We shouldn’t be putting people in that position … so I’m just saying he needs four deputies; he doesn’t need just one,” Tidwell said. “Right now we are failing the taxpayers because we cannot adequately protect and serve them.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
