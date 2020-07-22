The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on more than just school schedules, it’s also tossing wrenches into the gears of school finances, Paris ISD trustees learned this week.
The issue extends beyond revenues to spending, according to district finance manager Tish Holleman, who on Monday said Paris ISD had underspent its $142,029 fund balance. The district is limited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on how much money can be available in the balance, and Paris ISD had planned to put that money toward installing new freezers at Aikin Elementary School and Crockett Intermediate School. The work was done and paid for, Holleman said, but unless there are audit adjustments, the project wasn’t enough to use what the district had to spend.
“Basically, with the Covid change-ups, we just didn’t spend the money like we expected to,” she told trustees, adding she hopes to soon have a plan in place to spend down about $150,000 by the time the auditor looks at the district’s finances.
Paris ISD’s maintenance and operations budget report also was skewed because construction projects at Crockett and Paris Junior High weren’t completed at the close of the prior school year’s budget. The projects are ongoing, and the money is in the budget until they are completed.
“It really throws the report out of kilter if you don’t remember why that number was on there,” Holleman said.
The district also had trouble spending specific allotments from the state that’s given to Paris ISD as part of its overall state funding. The allotments come with requirements that so much of it be spent on specific needs, Holleman said.
“We have to meet that required spend either in the year or the auditors typically look at an average of the three years to make sure that we’re spending the right amount of money. Well, with the Covid-19 shutdown, we didn’t make it on lots of our allotments for obvious reasons,” she said.
The state is allowing districts to roll allotted funds over into the next school year, Holleman said, meaning the district will have to spend its usual allotment plus the leftover in the 2020-21 school year.
Spending in student nutrition helped to reveal the extent to which families continued to rely on free meals as the pandemic continued. For 22 days of providing meals to area children in June, the district sought a federal reimbursement of $73,000, compared to its $29,000 claim in June 2019, Holleman said.
Some of that increase is attributed to greater flexibility for this year’s summer meal program, which allows the district to offer lunches and breakfasts to go, thereby preventing children from congregating against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19. Last year, in order for the district to claim breakfast costs, children had to eat breakfast at the school, Holleman said.
“We’re serving obviously much more breakfasts, but also lunches,” she said. “Last June, we served 7,301 lunches. This year, we served 11,000. Last June, we served 2,175 breakfasts, and this June, we served that same 11,000. So, we’re just serving a whole bunch more kids through the way that we’re able to do it now.”
Also on trustees’ agenda was a brief discussion about federal Covid-19 funds applied for and received by Lamar County Head Start. Holleman said the money will help Head Start to build an outdoor learning area, like a pavilion, to help keep its students socially distanced in the coming school year. Some of the money will help afford supplies, like spray hand sanitizer instead of gel and surgical gowns that will be available for teachers to wear.
