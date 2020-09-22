The Paris Education Foundation has canceled its annual “I Love Paris” fundraiser due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but its annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament, postponed earlier this year, will go on, Superintendent Paul Jones said Monday.
The golf tournament usually takes place in June, but this year it will be Oct. 17. There will be four-person teams with an 8 a.m. tournament and a 1 p.m. tournament. Proceeds help with the foundation’s operational expenses and with providing Paris High School seniors scholarships.
Established in 1989, the foundation has awarded roughly $1.8 million in student scholarships and more than $95,600 in teacher awards and classroom enhancement grants. In 2019, the foundation awarded $133,000 to 65 students and $5,000 in teacher awards and enhancement grants.
To play or sponsor this year’s tournament, call the Paris Education Foundation office at 903-737-7400, ext. 2572, or email pef@parisisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.