Monte Moore’s booming voice bounced off the walls of the Gibraltar Hotel on Friday night as he kicked off the 71st annual Boys & Girls Club Auction, which, by tallies turned in Saturday morning, raised more than $225,000.
Lamar County residents dug deep into their pockets to raise money for the nonprofit organization, which provides everything from after school programs to sports and meals. Not only held in person, the auction was broadcast on TV and the radio and bids rolled in through the phones at lightning speed.
Pies sold for more than $1,000 and leaf blowers sold for hundreds as watchers and listeners called in to offer up large donations in honor of Lamar County residents who had passed this year, including Philip Cecil of Liberty National Bank and Tommy Whitten, who the auction was dedicated to. In lieu of purchasing items, some donors elected to sponsor a child by donating $300, which pays for an entire year at the club.
“The number of memorials and sponsor-a-child that are coming in is ahead of last year’s pace,” executive director Jason Macchia said. “We appreciate those people too, who just want to write a check in and give it to the club.”
Off to the side of the main floor, Bailey White set his kids up at a table so he could keep an eye on a few items he was hoping to snag: some steaks. Ribeye steaks and hams were donated left and right by local businesses and White said he wanted to take some home.
“I’m here for the meat,” White said, laughing.
White said his kids go to the Boys & Girls Club for sports programs and as someone who sees the work the group does in the community, he wanted to support their mission to help kids grow and thrive.
“We come every year,” he said.
Unit director Katrina Mitchell said the auction is all the more important this year, as the organization has been relying on auction funds from last year to pay for programming during the pandemic. She said the club knows parents and families are under financial stress right now due to lost wages and they wanted to do everything they could to keep programs available to kids.
“Right now, during the pandemic, we are not charging for our after school program. Last year, we charged them $50 for the entire program, which wasn’t much but it’s a lot to a single parent household with three or four kids,” Mitchell said. “So this year, we’re totally funded by the auction from last year so it helps to support the kids.”
Macchia said the auction would not have been possible without the support of the Boys & Girls Club board, comprised of community members who donate their time and money to making sure the organization can keep its doors open.
“Our board as a whole has put in a tremendous amount of effort to make sure this gets to where it needs to go,” Macchia said. “They really reach out to every one of their contacts. We have over 300 items that are donated and there’s probably 200 different individuals who’ve made those donations, if not more. So … it really is a community effort, unlike anything you’ll see elsewhere.”
Board member Montgomery Moore, whose father was calling bids, said the auction was such a success he hadn’t had time to take a breather all night.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Moore said. “All I’ve been doing is running around and putting in large cash donations. So I’ve been doing this five years as the auction chair, and I’ve never seen money coming in like this.”
While Moore made it a point to thank all the donors who gave, he said a massive donation of more than $20,000 came in from Liberty National Bank. Mitchell said the generosity of community members and businesses like that makes an immeasurable positive difference in the lives of local children.
“We’re seeing the results inside the building,” Mitchell said. “Our programs are able to do more and more things for the kids, so I just want to go on record saying thank you to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.