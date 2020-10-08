Galilee Church of God in Christ, in Hugo, Oklahoma, will celebrates the eighth anniversary of its pastor, Kendall L. Mcafee at 3 p.m., Sunday.
Guest speaker is Chris Wesley, pastor of Antioch Fellowship Church of Dallas.
Galilee Church of God in Christ is at 502 South F St., (US Highway 271B) in Hugo, Oklahoma.
The New Light Baptist Church of Ambia invites the public to its annual Fall Revival Oct. 12 to 16 at 7 p.m., each evening.
Speakers are Danny Carl Dinkens and Kathy Mayes.
Call 903-669-5916 for information.
