For the rest of the year, starting Tuesday, Chisum ISD will offer free lunches and breakfasts to all students. According to a letter sent home with students, it doesn’t matter if the students were previously offered free, reduced of paid for meals at the beginning of the year, all families are eligible.
“This is a program designed to take a little pressure off of families during uncertainties of the current pandemic,” the letter states.
The program is free not only to enrolled students in the district, but any child 0 to 18 years old, regardless of the residing school district. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon. For those not enrolled in the district or present at time of pickup, there are a couple of guidelines: a residency form must be completed and brought with each pickup — or a copy of the child’s birth certificate, and students do not have to be present to receive meals.
For information, visit chisumisd.org or call Sherri Gribble at 903-737-2830.
