If you’re going to take a walk through downtown Paris, why not add chocolate?
Participating businesses gave out chocolate to visitors Thursday evening, and those who made a purchase received a golden ticket to take back to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce for a chance to win the grand prize. The Valentine Chocolate Stroll was delayed last month because of the severe winter weather, but with a warm March evening, ticketholders set out in search of the chocolate.
“We’ve had four people in so far, and three have made purchases,” said Laurel Porter at Sister Babyez.
It’s been a tough year, and many businesses want to get back to normal as soon as possible, said Stephanie Leonard, owner of The Picky Piglet.
“I just thought it would be a fun change of pace, and after Covid, we’re all trying to bring traffic back to downtown and have fun,” she said.
The stroll led from Sister Babyez and Studio 220 on Collegiate Street to several downtown businesses, including Belle Ame Boutiques, All Things Coffee and Books, Paris Baby, Bee Sweet, Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, The Picky Piglet, Street Eats and to other businesses like Nu-Start Nutrition, The Wicked Apple The Bee Box, Vibez Nutrition and SignatureCare ER.
“We had a lot of people participate, a lot of people said they really enjoyed it,” Gina Crawford said.
Suzette Nelms and Deborah Thompson took part in the stroll, visiting all the shops and gathering several shopping bags along the way.
“I didn’t even know some of these places existed,” Nelms said, as the group came out of All Things Coffee & Books. “I texted my son and said, ‘We’re eating here on Saturday.’”
Over at The Wicked Apple, April Gibson said they had been busy, and plenty of people liked her new creation, caramel macchiato truffles with deep chocolate, caramel and coffee flavors.
“It’s my favorite coffee, but I haven’t had any in a while,” she said, looking at her pregnant belly. She said her baby is due in August.
The event ran from 4 to 7 p.m. so people had time to visit each business and collect their golden tickets. Tom Dooley Ray won the romance package offered during the Chocolate Stroll, broadcast on Facebook Live from the chamber offices, with Crawford and Paris Tourism Director Becky Semple drawing the winner. The package included $300, a night at the Hampton by Hilton and gift certificates to 107 and Pine Ridge Golf Course.
Vibez Nutrition won with the most unique treat with its chocolate peanut butter balls, announced at the chamber drawing after the event. Other treats served included caramel macchiato truffles from The Wicked Apple, dark chocolate pecan brittle from Bee Sweet, mocha-dipped cappuccino cookies from All Things Coffee & Books and a chocolate charcuterie board at Studio 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.