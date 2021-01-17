Platinum Star, a trailer-making business, will start small, according to owner Danny Fehr.
“We just opened up,” Fehr said. “Our main goal is to build trailers.”
A Facebook post shows a two story metal building on the outskirts of Bogata going up and Fehr commenting, “Excited for 2021.”
He decided to open up his own business, building on his own years of experience in the trailer industry.
Fehr, who was born and raised in Mexico until he was 12, said he was simply looking for some land and when the spot in Bogata, next to the Bogata Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 271 North, opened up, he felt like he just had to take the chance.
“I was looking for some land,” Fehr said, adding he has worked for a trailer company in Lamar County for many years and then “decided to start out on my own.”
“I used to work in shipping, … and have a lot of experience,” he said.
Bogata is a good spot, he said, since it’s not too far from the Dallas area, and not too far from Mount Pleasant, where trailer manufacturing giants Priefert and Big Tex Trailers are based.
The building has taken a while to get going, he said, adding they had to wait two weeks to get power out there, and were previously working on generators.
He’s already got some contracts and contacts lined up, and has started looking for help.
“I would say maybe five to 10 people,” Fehr said. “It depends on what we’re doing.”
He plans on starting with maybe 15-20 trailers per week, he said.
“I’ll go on as my finances let me,” Fehr said.
He expects steady growth over the next five years, possibly building his new business up to 50 or 75 employees, he said.
“We’re just doing single axle utility trailers (right now),” Fehr said. “As we grow, so will our trailers.”
For anyone who would like to apply, Fehr said he is looking for welders and to just come by the office at 1158 Paris Road in Bogata.
