Aug. 11 to Aug. 12
Paris Police Department
Rendon Cade Langston, 25: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Christopher Allen Pass, 53: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, analogue, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, analogue, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (three counts), possession of a dangerous drug.
Michelle Roach, 24: Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Lindsey Brooke Maddox, 56: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (three counts), possession of a dangerous drug, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Madison Nichole Sheree Swan, 18: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Pacrisha Marshal Paige, 46: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Rhonda Aileen Orr, 49: Criminal trespass.
Reno Police Department
Corey Hunter Hearne, 32: Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.
