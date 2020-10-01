BONHAM — Fannin County residents are being urged to continue to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19 as cases have begun to tick upward again.
County Judge Randy Moore on Tuesday told commissioners the county had 679 total cases since testing began in March, but only 20 of those were considered active. That was up six cases from the week prior. Seven of the active cases are in the prison system, he said. He also said there have been 647 estimated recoveries and 15 fatalities.
“We went down. Now we’re coming up a little bit,” Moore said. “We hope that Fannin County will continue to stay in the low numbers. I would like to see us get down to zero, but at least when you compare us to any of the other counties surrounding us, we’re doing very good in the way of active cases.”
As of this morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 695 total cases in Fannin County, with 22 active cases, 661 recoveries and 15 deaths.
Commissioners agreed to extend their disaster declaration and Covid-19 continuity of operations plans another week.
They also agreed to set aside $30,000 in CARES Act funds to allow the courts to rent the Majestic 6 Theater for makeshift courtrooms for October through December. The request was made by 336th Judicial District Judge Laurine Blake, who said the current facility doesn’t have enough space to follow physical distancing guidelines for jury trials to resume. The Majestic will offer about 40 feet of space per juror while the current facility offers just 15, Blake said. That will allow court to resume without the need to purchase and install technology to meet guidelines, she said. The courts need 12 jurors and two alternates, plus court staff, attorneys and defendants.
With the commissioners’ approval, Blake said the goal is to resume jury trials Oct. 26.
The county has around $177,000 in CARES Act funds, and because of federal stipulations on its use, providing the $30,000 for renting the theater as a Covid-19 precaution will free up between $6,000 and $8,000 for the county’s use. Moore said the CARES Act required that 75% of the funding provided to counties with populations less than 500,000 be spent on personal protective equipment and measures. Only then can the county access the remaining 25%, he said.
Moore said he’s heard concerns about the county not helping schools to purchase laptops, and while there’s talk that the county doesn’t want to help schools, that’s not the case. It all boils down to the federal stipulations, and commissioners have to be careful to follow the guidelines or they risk the county’s funding.
In other business, commissioners approved an amendment to the Sheriff’s and Constable Fee Schedule. The list approved last week had incorrect pricing for writs, and they have been adjusted to the proper level of $150. One needed to be $200, the sheriff said.
And commissioners took action to set the speed limit on CR 4930, which connects CR 4920 and Highway 78 in Leonard, to 30 mph. Commissioner A.J. Self said speeding on county roads is a county-wide issue, and commissioners are taking action to help slow drivers down.
“We want them to be safe,” he said.
Commissioners also removed a requirement in the handbook that employees must have six months of employment with the county before a promotion. Self said the issue came up with an employee working in one department wanted to move to another, and though she was qualified for the other position, she had only worked for the county for three months. The county was left with two options — change the requirement or have the employee quit and be rehired.
“We should be able to hire the right person for the right job, and that prevented us from being able to do that,” Moore said.
Also on the agenda, commissioners set a public hearing for the Standards for Manufactured Home Rental Communities for Oct. 13 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.