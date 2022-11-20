More than 50 people received an update on governmental response to the Nov. 4 tornado that ravaged northern Lamar County and shared recovery information at a Thursday meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley.
County Judge Brandon Bell, Sheriff Scott Cass and Paris City Manager Grayson Path all responded to audience concerns for updated information about resources available to the hundreds of people affected by the EF-4 tornado.
“Eighty two homes suffered major damage or were destroyed with another 112 homes with moderate damage and 11 injured persons were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center,” the county judge said in assessing the storm that struck near Brookston shortly after 4 p.m. and stayed on the ground for more than 20 miles.
Bell noted that 19 local fire departments responded along with 23 out-of-county fire or Emergency Medical Service departments from other surrounding counties in addition to two state first responder teams and multiple state agencies.
“A first search was completed within three hours of the storm and by Saturday afternoon all homeowners were being served by local and state agencies and hundreds of volunteers as the county began the recovery process, which is expected to take several months, possibly up to a year,” Bell said.
Paris City Manager Grayson Path added information about the efforts of Oncor Electric to restore power to the county’s single source of water at Pat Mayse Lake.
Immediately after the tornado, the City of Paris put out notification on social media for consumers to conserve water while the single intake station operated at a minimum on an under-powered back-up generator.
“The tornado wiped out about 40 poles that power the facility there,” Path said. “I spent most of my evening trying to get power restored because otherwise come Monday we would all have been out of water. Thanks to Oncor, they worked through the night and restored power.”
Sheriff Scott Cass expressed appreciation to law enforcement, first responders, the many volunteers and the staff at Paris Regional Medical Center.
“I just commend all our law enforcement, all our first responders and the volunteers that came through,” Cass said. “I also want to commend Paris Regional Medical Center for immediately staffing up in case we had a large amount of injuries that were being reported on social media. Thankfully that was not the case.”
The Thursday meeting quickly turned to an information sharing event when several tornado victims began to share their experiences and their frustrations.
“I really appreciated all of the outpouring of help,” Kaye Thompson said. “We had food trucks, all kinds of people the whole weekend swarming and helping, but then came Monday, and it felt like a deserted war zone.
“Where do we go from here?” Thompson asked as she expressed her frustration about large amounts of downed trees and the need for large equipment and means to transport debris to a burn site. “I am now hitting that frustration level that I don’t know what to do.”
Information shared by the county judge and others at the meeting included information about the county’s Volunteer Resource Center established to match those who wish to volunteer time and/or resources to those in need. The center can be reached at 903-495-8722.
The judge explained that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given approval for homeowners to burn debris on site, and Lamar County has arranged with property owner Mack Ross for an approved burn site. The site, open from daylight to dark seven days a week, is located five miles north of Loop 286 on U.S. Highway 271 directly north of the Gate 2 intersection (CR33990). The site accepts greenwood only. Other debris will need to be taken to a landfill or recycling center, Bell said.
Bell also shared that low-interest federal disaster loans are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration. In Lamar County, the disaster loan outreach center is located in the Red Cross Building, 2673 N. Main St., in Paris. The center opens at 10 a.m. Monday with hours Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with early closure at 2 p.m. Wednesday for Thanksgiving holidays Thursday and Friday.
