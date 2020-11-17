PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to approve a tax limitation agreement with Delilah Solar Energy at a Tuesday meeting, and reorganize the board after the Nov. 3 election that saw trustees John Dunagan and David Basinger retain their seats. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 S.
If the Invenergy-owned company gains Texas Comptroller approval, it will be the sixth solar farm expected to be built in the district. Invenergy also seeks an amendment to it’s tax limitation agreement for Samson Solar Energy III at the Monday meeting. Impact Solar, a Lightsource BP project, is nearing completion, and construction is expected soon on two other Invenergy projects — Samson I and Samson II. The sixth farm, Paris Solar Farm, owned Samsun Renewable Energy, is in the application process.
Other agenda items include a student drug testing police, a targeted improvement plan for Deport Elementary, school improvement activities for the junior high and district and campus improvement plans.
