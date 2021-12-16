Voters will face less confusion at the polls in primary and general elections because of action taken this week by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
The court consolidated a number of voting boxes and approved the realignment of the county’s four election precincts to recently drawn lines necessitated by redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census.
Cutting the number of general election voting boxes from 32 to 26 is expected to save the county roughly $17,000 in poll worker costs and another $300 in polling location rentals, according to information presented in court Monday by Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson.
“If I understand correctly, this change will make our boxes during the general election look exactly like our boxes during the primaries,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said as he noted that all the feedback he has received is in favor of making the change.
“Yes,” Johnson said. “That’s the way the parties have the primaries set up. We can’t change what the parties do for the primaries, but we can change what we do for the general election. We get calls every year about the confusion of locations between primaries and the general election, and this should eliminate that confusion from here on out.”
Johnson said the change would reduce costs.
“Everything would be cheaper from the supplies needed for election workers to costs of delivering voting machines because movers would have 26 instead of 32 stops,” Johnson said.
Johnson also noted with fewer locations, the 38 pieces of election equipment now owned by the county would allow more machines at the more heavily populated boxes
“We hope to be adding to the number of machines throughout the coming years because to have more equipment at most locations would be a plus,” Johnson said.
Court action Monday aligned voting boxes within newly drawn lines for the county’s four precincts approved Nov. 8 after commissioners met by video conference with attorney Robert Bass at a Oct. 29 workshop to redraw lines to conform with redistricting requirements.
At that workshop, commissioners approved changes in boundaries, mostly within or near Paris city limits, to bring the number of residents within each of the county’s four precincts within a 10% variance, above which is presumptively considered unconstitutional under federal law. 2020 Census numbers reflected a deviation in the county’s population of 50,000 by almost 17%, which necessitated the redistricting process so that each precinct contains roughly 12,500 residents.
“I think what we have done will withstand judicial scrutiny,” Bass said after commissioners expressed satisfaction with redrawn lines. “We’ve arguably made the lines a little easier to understand than some of the more radical lines that you had before. So all in all, I see it as a viable plan.”
