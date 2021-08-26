BONHAM — District Judge Laurine Blake has called off jury trials in Fannin County through at least Oct. 15 amid the current surge of Covid-19 cases.
The change was noted in the county’s continuity of operations plan, which, along with the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, received a one week extension during the regular weekly meeting Tuesday.
The extensions followed the latest numbers report by County Judge Randy Moore, who reported a total case count on Monday of 3,777 since March 2020. The county has lost 114 residents to the virus, he said, adding two of the deaths happened in the last week. There were 49 active cases Monday, which rose to 52 on Wednesday and to 65 on Thursday, down from last week’s active case count of 79.
“This is the part that kind of concerns me, concerns you, is our hospitalization rate. Our hospitalization rate is 20.16% right now. Last week, it was 17.89% — that number continues to rise,” Moore said. “What that means is our hospitals now are beginning to fill up with Covid patients. … If you have some other kind of problem, it’s going to prevent you from getting a bed.”
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area E, which includes Fannin County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, rose to 20.27% on Monday, the latest day for which data is available.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners spent some time discussing the wording for cornerstones at the Fannin County Courthouse, which is undergoing restoration work. County Purchasing Agent Michelle Case said although wording of a cornerstone was already determined, the county learned it could have two cornerstones with one dedicated to Fannin County residents for making the restoration possible and another listing the names of the Commissioners’ Court. She said the action to get the restoration underway began more than a decade ago, and she thought the court might consider recognizing all the Commissioners’ Courts and county judges who have worked toward the project.
What would become the current restoration project got started in 1999 under County Judge Derrell Hall, and every judge and Commissioners’ Court since has been involved, Moore said. The Commissioners’ Court in 2007 unanimously decided to begin the restoration process, the judge said.
Other courts may have been involved, but it was the current Commissioners’ Court that got the public on board with funding the restoration, Commissioner Jerry Magness said.
“(The public) was against the lake. They were against the courthouse. We have been beat up over this, and I’ll tell you what … it was a situation to sell this. It wasn’t just a done deal,” Magness said.
Commissioner Edwina Lane asked if it was possible to make a hallway honoring the past courts with pictures and history. Moore said there were several ways to handle it.
The court ultimately decided to leave the cornerstone wording as it was previously agreed upon.
Also as part of the agenda, commissioners opted to keep the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle optional fees for 2022 the same as 2021. That includes a $10 County Road and Bridge Fee not to exceed $10 and a Child Safety Fee not to exceed $1.50.
They approved the Office of the Attorney General Maintenance Grant Contract through Aug. 31, 2022, regarding the Victim Information and Notification Everyday program. The contract will cost the county $18,592.27.
The court also approved Lane as an advisory member of the Fannin County Child Welfare Board, pending approval of the necessary application process; appointed County Auditor Alicia Whipple to the Fannin County Child Welfare Board; opted to keep Texas Department of Motor Vehicles optional fees for 2022 the same as 2021; approved a change order for $2,200 for a door opener as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act for the South Annex since the existing door open no longer works; renewed the existing contract with McCraw Oil for gasoline, diesel fuel and oil for 12 more months; approved the purchase of a Gooseneck Trailer from Blackland Star Motors for $21,324.00 for Precinct 3; approved the Texoma Community Center’s recommendation to reappoint Sheriff Mark Johnson to the center’s Board of Trustees through Aug. 31, 2023; approved the renewal of auto liability and physical damage, law enforcement, public officials and general liability from Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool’s programs; and approved the county’s organizational charge for the 2021-22 budget year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.