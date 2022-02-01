RENO — After a public hearing that featured no speakers Monday night in City Hall, the Reno Planning & Zoning Commission voted to grant Ryan Terrell’s request to have property at 6494 Old Clarksville Road rezoned residential from agriculture.
“There are already houses up and down it, so I move that we approve the request,” member Bob Ricks said.
The motion passed unanimously.
The recommendation will now move to the City Council for its action on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.