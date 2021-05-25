DEPORT — Craig Folse will continue to serve as Deport’s mayor pro tem following City Council action Monday.
Folse was re-elected to the position after a busy last term.
“I was mayor pro tem this last term, so just carry along with it. We have a good mayor now, so you know, he’s pretty active. So, I might not be needed as often this time to carry on,” Folse said.
His vision for the future aligns with that of his fellow council members.
“I think we’re all wanting Deport to blossom and grow bigger. More transparent with the citizens and definitely get everybody working on the same page, so we can all work together,” he said.
In other business, City Attorney David Hamilton led a workshop regarding the Open Meetings Act, teaching council members to avoid breaking laws they may not have been aware of. The councilors, many of them recently elected, referred often to Hamilton for guidance related to making motions and conducting the meeting.
“What may be good business may not be good government. If you run a business and something comes up, the business mode is to try to resolve that problem right then — whoever you have to talk to, whatever you have to do. You call people right then and say, ‘we’ve got this problem; let’s fix it.’ The government doesn’t work that way. The Legislature in the state of Texas don’t want you six people meeting up at the coffee shop and decide to do business and then come in here and just rubber stamp it,” Hamilton said.
He also cautioned officials to beware conversations about city business in private messages or emails.
“Rule number one, your text messages and your email messages, if they involve the mention at all of city business, are public records. It doesn’t matter if it’s on your personal phone or your personal email account. If you talk about city business on that, those are discoverable on documents because they become official records of the city,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton also advised elected officials to fill out and file conflict of interest forms. The conflict-of-interest form calls attention to any business that councilors’ have with city establishments or even within the city government. Though the statute has not always been well attended to, it is required for council members to have put these forms on file.
Bills, minutes and activity reports were all approved by the council. A topic regarding grants to repair streets was tabled, but the city agreed to put in speed limit signs regulating speeding on city streets.
The council also announced that employee evaluations will be done this week.
