Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Paris, Texas. The new store will be located at 2860 NE Loop 286 and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Paris area.

