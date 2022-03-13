Newly named District 1 Councilor Shatara Stone will take the oath of office and her seat on Paris City Council at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., at a meeting that expects to see the council declare unopposed candidates in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 and cancel the upcoming May 7 municipal election.
Other agenda items include an ordinance to change the title of the Emergency Management Service Director to the Emergency Management Service Chief, and resolutions to approve an escrow agreement between the city and Enns Ventures LLC relating to development associated with the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Infill Development Program, and one to forgive a dangerous structure abatement lien against property at the intersection of 7th NW and Henderson streets to be developed by Enns Ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.