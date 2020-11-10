Treated to the sounds of the North Lamar High School Band, more than 100 visitors attended Sunday’s observance of Veterans Day at Love Civic Center in Paris. The turnout of around 100 people was heartwarming for the event’s organizers, yet the audience was missing someone.
That someone was Lamar County’s own Tom Mallison, a World War II photographer veteran who passed away from congestive heart failure on July 30 at the age of 101. Local photographer Tony Corso and Red River Valley Veterans Memorial board chairman George Wood paid tribute to the man who always made an appearance at such events.
“We’re going to miss Tom. He came out to the memorial a whole bunch and down to the office when he was able to,” Wood said. “He was a really good talker. He could tell some good stories, but they were all truthful stories.”
“There’s something about losing veterans from that generation that reminds me of those last dwindling leaves that fall off of a tree at the end of fall. And you know then that winter is near and the dark cold season is ushered in,” Corso said. “They refer to that generation is being the greatest generation ever. I so wish I could have one more coffee visit with Tom and Charles (Davidson, a WWII veteran from Deport) or any other World War II vet who may still be lingering on and have yet to let go of that branch.”
Mallison spoke with The Paris News several times during his life. He vividly remembered taking photographs of pilots standing around a table, making plans for the evening of June 5, 1944, the night American troops crossed the English Channel and, against great odds, stormed the French beaches of Normandy.
“I took that photograph of the first paratrooper to land in France as he boarded a plane after our troops landed in Normandy,” the World War II photographer said. “My pilot wouldn’t let me go with him the night of the landing because he didn’t want any flashbulbs going off.”
The Paris native captured the planning on film as he fulfilled his duties as photographer assigned to the Pathfinders of the 9th Air Corps Troop Carrier Command. He also filmed paratroopers who landed behind enemy lines to install radio equipment and put out markers to guide bombers and fighter planes.
The number of World War II veterans is dwindling quickly in America. Of the 16 million Americans to serve in the war, there were only 325,574 of them alive in September, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sunday’s program focused on World War II, with local veteran Johnny Williams relating the heroic tale of his father’s deeds as a U.S. Army Air Corp pilot. Williams said his father, Dub Williams, was a member of the Corp of Engineers when he shipped out to Pearl Harbor after the attack by Japan. It was then he decided he wanted to be a military pilot, building off his private pilot’s license received while attending Paris Junior College.
On May 24, 1943, Dub Williams was on a bombing run over Berlin when two B-17s, one below and one in front of him, exploded. With planes above him and to either side, he had little choice but to fly his plane through the fireball. Although his wingmen thought their plane was a goner, it made it through, albeit with a blistered and soot-covered windscreen that prevented its pilot from seeing where he was going.
“The B-17 F that he was flying had fabric control surfaces to cut down on the weight of the plane so they could put more bombs in it. The ensuing fire burnt off every control surface he had on his airplane,” Williams said.
The heat was so intense around the tail of the plane that the tail gunner bailed. After spending time as a prisoner of war in Germany, the tail gunner later tracked Dub Williams down in Paris and apologized for abandoning his post. The rest of the crew stayed, and with the help of the planes to either side of him, Dub Williams completed the bombing run over Berlin and headed back to England. Confident he could land the torn-up machine, he did — with a thud, Williams said.
“The man told me that you’re supposed to land a B-17 at 90 knots. When he about 10 feet off the ground, he looked at his airspeed indicator and it said 140 knots. So, he dropped it to the ground, with a thud, and began to try to stop it. And he got it stopped, right at the end of the runway,” Williams said.
Dub Williams went on to fulfill his service to his country before coming back to Lamar County to raise cattle and farm cotton. He also became Lamar County’s tax assessor for 24 years.
Each year, a commemorative coin is handed out to attending veterans of all branches of service. This year’s coin features the soldiers hoisting the American flag at Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Quilts of Valor
Sunday’s program also featured the bestowing of Quilts of Valor for three local veterans. Regina Holcomb and her assistants wrapped Josie Williams, Eugene Simmons and Dennis Nixon in the handmade quilts. She pulled the edges of the quilts together and personally thanked them for their service to the country.
Nixon entered the U.S. Marine Corp in October 1964, and he was assigned to the 1st Bridge Company, 7th Engineers to train as a combat engineer. In August 1965, he battalion was shipped to Vietnam, where he spent the next 16 months. He returned to Vietnam in April 1969 and on June 5, 1969, he was injured after detonating a trap. His left leg was amputated, and he was medically retired from the Marine Corp at the rank of sergeant.
Josie Williams was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corp in March 1964 and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In 1966, her orders to flight school were superseded by orders for Vietnam. However, the hospital in Vietnam wasn’t built, and she was diverted to Clarke Air Force Base in the Philippines, where every casualty from Vietnam was sent. She worked with the surgical ICU team for 18 months. Following Clarke and at the rank of captain, Jose Williams was at Wilford Hall Hospital at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio as assistant head nurse on the surgical unit. She continued in active reserves while doing pre-med studies at Texas A&M between 1969 and 1971. Josie Williams earned the rank of major and later colonel, and she became a doctor with a focus on gastroenterology during her time in the military.
Simmons was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant in July 1953 and began active duty at Lackland Air Force Base before serving at Good Fellow Air Force Base in San Angelo. His Air Force journey included stops at Webb Air Force Base in Big Springs, Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas as he worked his way through advanced pilot training, gunnery school and advanced gunnery school. It was at Nellis that Simmons became a member of the North American Aviation Mach Buster Club by flying an F-86 past the speed of sound in a steep dive from 40,000 feet in the air. Simmons served at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, where his primary assignemnt was to strike the Soviet Union if the Cold War turned into a nuclear conflict.
Veterans Day
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” The day later became known as Veterans Day, and after a short stint of being moved to Oct. 25, President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1978 returning the annual observance to Nov. 11.
Veterans Day this year is Wednesday.
