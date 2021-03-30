A charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age 14 tops indictments handed out during the March session of the Lamar County Grand Jury.
Cody Lynn Patrick, 28, of Reno, is indicted on three counts, the first degree felony sexual abuse charge and two second degree counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to court documents released by Lamar County District Clerk Shawtel Golden.
Patrick was arrested by Reno Police Department in April 2020 on charges related to a January 2013 incident. He remains free on a $100,000 bond. All those indicted are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Other indictments include the following:
Terry Ray Battle, theft of property less than $$2,500 with two prior convictions.
Montario DeVante Bond, forgery financial instrument $2,500-$30,000.
Robert Lee Boni, burglary of a habitation, repeat offender.
Matthew David Bryan, credit/debit card abuse of elderly.
Melody Bullard, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Rodrekus Kentrell Ceasar, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jataurius Keshaun Council, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams.
Ronald James Davis, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Desiree Ann Diggs, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams, repeat offender.
Henry Jamal Dotson, false statement property/credit $30,000-$150,000; fraudulent use/possession of identification information.
Woody Herman Farmer Jr., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Corey Eugene Fountain, forgery financial instrument $2,500-$30,000, habitual offender.
Brady Allan Goss, three counts possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram as habitual offender; online solicitation of sexual conduct.
David Wayne Green, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jimmy William Cas Haley, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.
Machensy Rae Harrelson, possession controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cameron Isaiah Harrison, possession controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Arrisa Ann Hinkle, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, a deadly weapon.
Keith Royce Ivery, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, habitual offender.
Joseph David Julian, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, habitual offender.
Roger Gaylen Lind Jr. possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams, habitual offender
Aariah Sheree Marshall, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Mark LaKeith McAllister, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Aaron Javon McGee, two counts unauthorized use of motor vehicle/deadly weapon as habitual offender; evading arrest/detention with vehicle as a habitual offender.
William Nathon Mee, burglary of building as repeat offender, two counts.
William Daniel Morgan, engaging in organized criminal act as repeat offender; evading arrest/detention with prior conviction.
Lebroderick Kevon Norman, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, habitual offender.
Carrie Jo Pitts, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
George Charlie Roberts Jr. possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Jeremy DeWayne Robinson, forgery of financial instrument, $2,500-$30,000.
Zachary Taylor Roth, possession of controlled substance, less than 2 grams, repeat offender.
Jeremy Lynn Smith, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, two counts.
Rebecca Lynn Smith, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, less than 5 items.
Robert Dale Spradlin, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 gram.
Kirk Robert Stell, felon in possession of firearm.
Jennifer Marie Tidwell, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, less than 5 items, two indictments.
Laron DeKeith Tyson, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.
Ontayveis Terron Underwood, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
J’Quarius Datwan Wallace, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams.
Shanda Rae Waseleski, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jerry Lynn Young, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
