BB gun in hand, I stepped out of my grandmother’s kitchen and into a cloud one spring morning back in the 1960s. The screen door closed behind me, doing little to dampen the sound of rattling dishes and her soft voice singing an old hymn.
It was the foggiest morning I’d ever seen in my young life, and I stood there for several minutes, taking it all in. Through the years, I’ve walked, hiked, and driven through some seriously dense fog, but that day was significant in my mind.
This morning I woke up to a radio newscaster talking about visibility less than a tenth of a mile, but what I stepped into that morning so long ago was, in my mind, similar to sticking my head into an enormous ball of cotton.
I stepped off the porch and onto the red, wet gravel that was the drive. The bobwire fence only thirty yards away was invisible. Taking it all in, I walked to the gate and was surprised when it materialized so close. It was as if I’d lost my sight.
Droplets of water hung like beads along the horizontal pipes of the ten-foot gate leading into the pasture. Resting one hand on the cool metal, I listened to nothing. It was my first experience at being in a fog so thick it dampened sound, so much so that I barely heard the wooden kitchen door close back behind me.
No birds called, twittered or peeped. A lone cow in the distance mooed once and then went silent. Decades later, Stephen King would write a horror novella titled, The Mist, and John Carpenter produced the film, The Fog. Had I seen them before that morning, I’d have been terrified of what would emerge to eat me right there, or take me away to some nest as food for young monsters.
But I didn’t have those fears at the time, so I was enjoying a cocoon of silence until Cousin came up behind me.
“Whoa!”
Annoyed, I held a finger to my lips without turning around.
“Shhh.”
“Why?”
“Listen.”
“To what?”
“Nothing.”
“Huh?”
“Shut. Up.
“Why?”
I finally turned and studied his indistinct form five yards away.
“Listen to how quiet everything is.”
“You can’t hear quiet. There’s no use listening for it.”
Peace reigned for half a minute as I pondered his statement. Realizing he was waiting for me to say something else, I stretched the time a little longer just to enjoy the rapidly shrinking moment of silence.
He couldn’t stand it any longer.
“What do you want to do?”
“Walk in the fog.”
We slipped through the gate, wetting our shirts from the condensation on the pipes, and then walked up the two-track path to the barn we could barely see. I didn’t want to go inside the dark interior because there was no fog in there. Every blade of grass was bent from the water. Milkweeds sagged with moisture, and our feet made little sound in the grass.
I followed a cow path around the barn and toward the invisible plum thicket and Cousin followed. Fascinated with that new environment, we moved in silence, taking care not to rattle the loose BBs in our guns.
Our jeans were soaked from the knees down by the time we reached the thicket. We were right on the little trees before a dove appeared on a limb only a couple of feet away. She fluttered and peeped into the mist and I stopped.
A little sparrow sat within reach. I stretched out a hand, cupped it and lifted it off the branch. Cousin stepped close and spoke in an awed whisper
“Is it dead?”
“How could a dead bird sit on a limb?”
“Then why’d it let you catch it?”
“I don’t know.”
Almost uncaring, the sparrow eyed us and then looked around. I opened my hand and it fluttered only a few feet away to another limb. We followed the narrow path through the trees, knocked drops from the new leaves that fell like soft rain.
Stepping out beside the pool was another experience. We couldn’t see the levee on the far side and the little watering hole looked as vast as the ocean. Somewhere on the other side, a frog yipped and plopped into the pool. Seconds later, small ripples reached our side.
We were familiar with the sounds of woods and pastures, so I recognized the scuttling noises of a squirrel in the huge acorn trees not far away. They were only a darker shade of gray, in the monotone landscape around us.
“What do you want to do now?” Cousin asked.
I pointed at a wet log lying at our feet.
“I’m going to sit there and look around for a while, and be quiet.”
“That’s boring. I’m going back to the house. I’m all wet.”
He disappeared into the fog and I had that muffled, drippy world all to myself. I haven’t had that experience again in the sixty years since, but though it was a dark, foggy world, my recollections are as clear as day.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.