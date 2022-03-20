CLARKSVILLE - The Red River County commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
Commissioners plan to discuss and possibly vote to approve an agreement with Red River Urgent Care Clinic for health care services for inmates at the Red River County Jail.
The county judge and commissioners will also consider allowing County Auditor Camille Hines to seek bids to buy fuel and road materials for the county.
