For the second time, North Lamar High School graduate Seth Carter has taken home the top prize from the Leonard Falcone International Tuba and Euphonium Festival.
“It’s great,” Carter said. “I’m super excited about the opportunity.”
Normally the festival takes place over the course of a few days in Twin Lakes, Michigan, but this year it went virtual. Carter took home the top prize as a tuba student in 2017. This year, he won gold as a tuba artist.
Carter is the son of Sandra and Chris Carter of Lamar County.
Carter explained that originally he wasn’t even going to have the opportunity to play in the festival.
“I was placed as the second alternative,” he said, and then a few people were unable to participate.
The Falcone Festival has been compared previously to the Van Cliburn competition, which is one of the top tier contests for the piano. This year’s contest had participants sending in recordings of themselves at different points in the summer. Their works were scored and sent on to the next round. Carter recorded four pieces in total. For the final round, he recorded “Five Muses for Tuba and Piano” by Jon Stevens.
“I initially tried recording on my own,” he said, and then with a connection through North Lamar ISD’s assistant band director John Smith, started recording at Tony Boss’s small recording studio in Paris.
“Recording is definitely different than a live performance,” Carter said. “It takes a lot more focus and accuracy. Every little thing counts. It was a lot more fine tuning.”
And, all the recordings had to be done in one long take, with any slip ups that would mean starting from the beginning.
Boss, who teaches music at Justiss Elementary School, owns a small recording studio, Boss Entertainment Studio, at his house.
“I’ve just recently been doing a lot of recording,” he said.
Recording a tuba solo was quite a bit different from what he usually works on, Boss said.
“For me, I’m used to recording vocalists that want to sing a three-minute song,” he said. “Micing an instrument like a tuba is different. I put four microphones around the tuba to get a well-recorded sound.”
Carter’s playing really blew him away, Boss said.
“He’s a super-talented player,” he said. “It was a joy to listen to him.”
And the music chosen for the tuba showcased the range of the instrument itself, he said.
“It reached to the very bottom of the instrument,” Boss said. “It was a good experiment.”
Carter, now 20, attends the University of North Texas, which houses the largest public university music program in the nation.
“The music program is amazing,” he said. “There are 40 players at the tuba studio. Education-wise I’ve learned a lot.”
Besides Smith, he’s had mentorship from Donald Little, who teaches tuba at UNT, and Matt Good, who is the principal tuba player for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and teaches as an adjunct at UNT.
He plans to become a professional tuba player and will continue his education, Carter said.
“I’ll probably go for my masters,” he said. “You kind of keep on going through school until you get a job.”
Boss plans to release a highlight video of Carter’s recording process on his Youtube channel, he said. The channel can be found at tinyurl.com/yyrxxdhm.
