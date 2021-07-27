No one from the public spoke last week when North Lamar ISD conducted a hearing on how the district is to spend about $2.5 million of the first round of funding from the American Rescue Plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief due to the coronavirus pandemic. At a later date, the district expects to receive about $1.257 million for a total $3,770,831.
However, Trustee Sheila Daughtrey had recommendations of her own to offer after Lora Sanders and Tami Miles, state and federal programs director, made a presentation, a result of meetings by the district’s ESSER III advisory committee and the curriculum team.
“What this fund is designed to do is to safely reopen and sustain the safe operations of schools and to address the impact of the virus pandemic on students and on the students’ learning loss,” Sanders said.
She then shared a list of recommendations to include staff retention pay, recruitment and incentive pay, cleaning, staff for elementary and secondary intervention, curriculum support staff, tutoring/tutoring resources and educational programming to address learning loss.
When asked for questions or comments from the board, Daughtrey recommended the plan come with instructional coaches for the secondary level to guide core departments Math, Science, English and Social Studies.
“If we had a teacher that may have a period or two to help build their department, to help build teachers, especially the newer ones, to spread this about instead of one person that maybe knows one main area of expertise,” Daughtrey said. “I’ve seen this in other districts with instructional coaches, and that’s how it is done, especially at the secondary level.”
According to information received after the meeting, the ESSER III committee will continue discussions about input received at Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to prohibit non-enrolled student participation in UIL activities, and approved a new high school course, “Principles of Exercise Science and Wellness.
Trustees also heard from Instructional Technology Specialist Jodie Ingram about the district’s learning framework developed by a committee composed of parents, school board trustees, the assistant superintendent, several instructional coaches and a principal and a teacher from each campus.
A highlight of the presentation are district beliefs to include the following.
*Students are motivated and more engaged to learn when they have a personal investment in what is being taught.
*Students learn best when they have positive relationships in their learning environment.
*Problem-solving skills and perseverance are developed when students are given opportunities to take risks, overcome obstacles and learn from mistakes.
*It is important to adapt how we teach to meet the needs of all learners.
The district’s call to actions states that “All North Lamar ISD students will take ownership of their learning and apply the knowledge, character and independent problem solving skills gained to be productive citizens.
And for a blended learning vision statement, the following: Blended learning will create a system for student agency as personalized learning becomes part of the culture and an expectation for instructional practice. Developing a student agency will improve student scores, engagement satisfaction in their learning opportunities.
The district learner profile states a learner is an effective communicator, a problem solver, adaptive, is a collaborator, is self-confident and is coachable.
After meeting in executive session, the board approved the resignations of LaDonna Davis and Jan bell, the reassignments of Sara Sherwood, Joni Miller, Rainey Parson, Kaelyn Keely and the employment of Robert Hovey, Alyssa Withrow, Elizabeth Cunningham, Kelsie Adams, Stephanie Roskens, Sherry Moody, Ryan Sheffield, James Carey, Patricia Mason, Grant Ducker, Rae Ann ford, Alyssa Reynolds, Krista Gillen and Kyle Lonquist.
