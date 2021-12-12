CLARKSVILLE - Red River County commissioners will discuss whether to approve a resolution to oppose the Marvin Nichols Reservoir when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Red River County Annex, 200 N. Walnut in Clarksville.
The commissioners will also see Life-Net EMTs demonstrate the chest compressor that the county bought in September of this year. And they will hear a presentation from county extension agents Brian Triplett and Meko Carder.
Commissioners will also decide whether to host joint primaries in next year’s election.
