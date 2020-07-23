DETROIT — The Detroit Veterans Park and Walking Tracks rail is looking sharp with a fresh coat of blue paint.
The rail painting was part of Detroit FFA’s community service event “Paint the Town,” which itself is part of the “Leaving a Legacy” community service project. Blue was chosen to reflect the community’s support of the school.
“I’ve been teaching in Detroit for three years, and I have always wanted our kids to have a community bond. The community supports the school, and for us to have such a small school, we have the most amazing community support system I have ever seen. The community supports us in everything: sports, FFA and planting plants,” said Tracy Denny, Detroit ISD FFA chapter advisor.
Students from both the junior high and high school levels participated and received community service for their work. However, members of the community not associated with FFA were also welcome to come and help paint the rail, Denny said.
“We asked the City Council and the Motor City Drive Group, which kind of are the two (organizations) that do most of the community events, if we could possibly paint this, and they wanted to do it Detroit blue to kind of support the kids. With Covid going on, we couldn’t finish it before school started,” Denny said.
Students were glad to help their community with this project.
“I think it shows that the students are giving back to their community and that we still care. A lot of the people come out here and just walk on a daily basis and they start to see the red (the color of the rail before this event), and they think it’s forgotten and nobody cares about it anymore,” said Jacey Smith, student advisor for FFA.
The event also was a chance for students to receive awards and certificates from the previous school year. The organization was unable to hand the students their awards and certificates in an official ceremony due to social distancing restrictions, according to Denny. However, students and their families were able to pick up those awards throughout the event. Food and beverages were provided while volunteers worked on painting the rail.
A full list of students who received certificates is posted to the Detroit ISD website and Detroit FFA’s Facebook page.
