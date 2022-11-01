Hundreds of kids and adults dressed as everything from inflatable dinosaurs to fictional serial killers attended Reno’s annual Monster Mash event, which moved locations due to the weather.
Children and parents wrapped around three sides of Reno City Hall Saturday for the fourth annual Halloween event.
Local troupe Paris Cloggers danced for those waiting in line, and a costume contest took place before the start of trunk-or-treat.
An assortment of vendors selling all kinds of food, clothing and toys surrounded city hall, with dozens of vehicles and a spooky wagon parked along Blackburn Street distributing candy to eager youngsters.
Despite the event being organized for children, a collective of Reno citizens gathered signatures for a ballot petition to vote on the sale of beer and wine within city limits.
Dressed as ninjas, cousins Kacen Clifton, 5, and Tyce Keller, 6, were among those waiting in line.
After receiving their treats, both were happy to show off their buckets of goods.
While shy, Kacen revealed his collection and nodded yes to questions about receiving lots of candy and having fun.
His cousin, however, was not as reserved.
“I got a bunch of candy. Look!” Tyce said while proudly displaying his candy.
City Secretary Tricia Smith restocked volunteers with candy as they ran out.
“It’s nice for all these people to come out and help,” she said. “It’s such a treat, and then, to have your vendors and the cloggers, you know, it’s nice to have people come out and still participate.”
Volunteers handing out candy ranged from families and local businesses to academic organizations and freemasons.
Vicky Gordon, a worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 5, said benevolence led the fraternal organization to volunteer for the first time.
“We just like to reach out to the community and do what we can,” she explained. “And nothing beats candy, so you know how that goes.”
The beta clubs of Prariland Independent School District’s junior high and high school won the contest for best trunk-or-treat group.
Trunk-or-treating has been around for decades, but its popularity is still growing, with companies selling Halloween decorations specifically for the trunks and hatchbacks of vehicles.
“This is good for the kids, Smith said. “It gets them in a safe environment to trick-or-treat. Makes it worth it.”
