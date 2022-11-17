Chisum ISD to address construction bids
The Chisum Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to give its superintendent the authority to obtain bids from construction contractors for various upgrades and new additions throughout the district when it meets at 5:45 p.m. tonight.
The bids are for an additional parking lot north of the administration building, replacing bleachers in the Chisum Middle School gym and to resurface the track at the district’s football field.
Trustees are expected to consider budget amendments, the district’s parent involvement and wellness policies, and an evaluation of Superintendent Tommy Chalaire.
The board is also expected to discuss and consider the annual audit report from McNeal Auditing Firm before it adjourns.
Chisum ISD Board of Trustees will meet tonight at the district’s administration building, 3250 S. Church St.
County to seek disaster relief in wake of tornado
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to seek help with county expenses due to the Nov. 4 tornado through the State Urgent Need Fund when the court meets at 3 p.m. today at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Other agenda items include a canvass of the Nov. 8 General Election, the expected approval for the use of the courthouse parking lot for use as a staging area for the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 and the approval of an interlocal agreement with the State of Texas for the provision of equipment and consumables to administer motor vehicle title and registration transactions.
Commissioners also are expected to enter into an agreement with Purple Wave for auctioning of items at the newly purchased property at 2805 N, Main St., approve line item transfers, if any, and approve payment of claims, payroll and other bills.
