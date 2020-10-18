Shyann Davidson has joined the staff at Chisum USA LLC.
Davidson has worked many years in the real estate business with several of the top Northeast Texas real estate brokerages as a photographer, videographer and marketing strategist. Her talents include project consulting, content creation, implementation and management of targeted marketing programs for executive homes, farm and ranch properties, equine properties and lakeside estates.
Davidson and her family “know and live the rural lifestyle.” She owns and operates a small-scale cattle operation and enjoys barrel racing as time permits. As an outdoors enthusiast, she looks forward to every opportunity she gets to enjoy hiking, hunting and trapshooting. She holds an active Texas real estate license and is an FAA licensed remote pilot.
“We’re excited about the versatility Shyann brings to our organization,” said Matt Armstrong, broker. “She is a very talented and hard-working individual. There is no doubt that she will be very successful working with our clients to achieve their dreams and goals. If you have a luxury real estate property that you are buying or selling, please give serious consideration to working with Shyann and the Chisum team.”
