After hearing from the district’s attorney, North Lamar ISD trustees on Tuesday canceled a $49 million bond election scheduled Nov. 3.
“I don’t think the timing is right with everything that is going on, and I am in favor of canceling the bond election,” board president Jeff Martin said before trustees voted unanimously to cancel the election.
Attorney Rick Lambert of Powell Youngblood & Taylor of Dallas explained district options regarding the Nov. 3 election.
“You can cancel the bond election but you are required by law to carry forward with the trustee election,” Lambert said.
Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes are up for reelection, along with challengers Chad Bird, Jack Hoskins Jr. and Clint Spencer.
About the bond vote, Lambert said, “If you find events (surrounding the Nov. 3 election) and future events over the next year or so are uncertain as to your population, you may cancel the election.”
In May, trustees rescheduled the bond vote after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on March 18 to allow political subdivisions to delay local 2020 elections.
The proposed bond vote calls for three propositions.
Proposition 1 for $29,980,000 is to build a PK-3 grade campus on 35-acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements, athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
Trustees gave no indication when, or if, the election would be rescheduled.
In other business, trustees approved new employees Clara Price, Kim Lacey, Allison Brandi, Amy Hudson, Melissa Hayes, David Monds, Jordan Baird, Wynie Keith, Melissa Albus, Erica Brasseux, Ashley Norwood, Rebecca London, Glynese McNabb, Aimee Cobey, Justin Stout, Kristina Clark and Randy Woodard. Teacher resignations include Tuttle Whitley, Chelsea Williams, Jacie Nelson, Dalton Flowers and Johnnie Freeman. Bettie Ashby retired and is reassigned as is James Adams. Wes Pope is retiring in June 2021.
