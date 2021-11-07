CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners got an idea of how newly redrawn precinct lines might look in the county during a Zoom workshop in the court chambers in the annex Thursday.
The 2020 census brought on the need for new precinct boundaries, and the county is making the changes with the help of Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Associates LLP, an Austin law firm that specializes in representing local governments.
Red River County lost population in the 2020 count. The 2010 census put the county population at 12,860 while the 2020 numbers revealed a population of 11,587.
Bass told the commissioners that population shift meant each commissioner would now be required to represent 2,897 people within 5% over or under.
Precincts 1 and 2 are at 3,192 and 3,064, respectively, and will have to lose some people, while Precincts 3 and 4, at 2,405 and 2,826 respectively, will need to absorb the people lost in the downsizing.
As commissioners watched the screen, Bass created new boundaries for each precinct, getting each one within the proper percentage of the 2,897 total. Commissioners told Bass they were in agreement with the changes to try to equalize the number of people living in the precincts. Bass told commissioners that his configurations have made the precinct lines easier to follow.
“It has made for a cleaner map,” he said.
Bass said the number of Black residents in the county dwindled over the past 10 years by almost 500.
In the county, the racial breakdown is 74% white, 16.6% Black, 7% Hispanic or Latino with the rest identifying as two or more designations or as other, according to census records.
The commissioners will host a public hearing to discuss and show the new boundary lines that mostly affect residents within the city limits of Clarksville at a public hearing in the Red River County Annex at 200 N. Walnut at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
After that hearing, commissioners are scheduled to vote on approving the new boundaries for the precincts.
In other business at the Thursday meeting, commissioners approved a contract to house prisoners from Collin County in the Red River Jail.
