On Saturday, April 23, Paris High School student Davis Green competed in the Regional UIL Speech and Debate competition in Commerce, Texas. Green placed 1st in Extemp Speech and Lincoln Douglas Debate and will be compete at State on May 23rd – 25th.
Shana Nimmo, Extemp & Debate coach, said, “All of his teachers and I are so proud of Davis’ achievements at Regionals, and I feel confident that with his ambition and abilities he will continue to be a wonderful representative of PHS at the State level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.