Paris City Council is expected to approve changes to both the master thoroughfare and comprehensive plans and approve zoning change requests to pave the way for a 200-acre planned development known as Forestbrook Estates when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 109 E. Kaufman St.
The council will conduct public hearings on the requested changes for both Forestbrook Estates and for master thoroughfare amendments on Fitzhugh Avenue, north of Clement Road to NE Loop 286 and from 3rd SE St./FM 1497 from S. Church Street to CR 12600 to allow other construction projects.
