Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending taxing authorities $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations this month. That’s up 3.7% less than allocations in December 2019. This month’s disbursement is based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
As they have been all year long, consumers in the Red River Valley have not been deterred from shopping local during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that’s led to continued growth in sales tax collections for cities, counties and other taxing authorities.
For yet another month, Deport led regional cities in sales tax growth, likely due to its new Dollar General. Deport’s allocation for December totals $6,834.85, up 144.72% from last year’s $2,792.86. For the year, Deport has received $59,088.86 in sales tax dollars, up 95.79% from last year’s $30,179.48.
Paris receives the largest portion of local sales tax allocations in the region, and this month is set to receive $851,600.43, up 6.92% from last year’s $796,456.48. For the year, Paris has received $9,950,288.71, up 11.52% over 2019’s collections. Sun Valley also saw more than 40% growth with December’s allocation totaling $4,117.63, up 47.59% from 2019. Sun Valley’s year-to-date total is now $45,992.76, which is up 37.24% from last year’s $33,510.84.
Toco’s sales tax allocation is up 30.58% this month to $1,991.08, pushing the year-to-date total to $21,579.12, up 23.24% from 2019. Reno and Blossom also saw allocations grow. Reno’s allocation of $29,004.61 is up 20.05% over the same month last year, and its year-to-date total is $316,328.20, up 19.09%. Meanwhile, Blossom received $9,224.78 this month, an increase of 3.53% from November 2019. For the year, Blossom has received $129,760.44, up 19.33% from last year’s $108,735.99 total. And Roxton’s December allocation of $1,756.74 is up 35.65% from last year’s $1,295.02. The city’s allocations are up 8.12% for the year to $20,631.10.
Lamar County collections also continued to show strong growth, up 11.39% to $339,858.32. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $4.05 million, an increase of 19.03% over 2019’s year-to-date collections.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 2.43% in October to $27,892.51 over last year’s $27,230.70. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $400,542.08, up 42.33%. Delta County’s increase was 4.98% to $10,355.96, helping to provide a 7.77% boost over the same period last year to $124,209.23. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue growth continued for a second consecutive month, this time up 19.49% for a total of $134,207.76. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 12.33% to more than $1.45 million.
County seats also saw sales tax revenues grow with Clarksville’s up 11.89% to $36,087.77, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 19.45% to $480.308.64, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 3.09% to $188,824.42, for a year-over-year growth of 5.93% to more than $2.29 million. Cooper also saw sales tax revenues grow, up 6.55% in the month-to-month comparison to $14,183.03. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 6.27% to $171,166.85.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 30.85% for October to $40,553.46, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 44.53% to $364,726.35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.