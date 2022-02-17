Nowhere but Texas — I was enjoying a nonstop white bass catching trip on Lake Ray Hubbard with my friend, guide Brandon Sargent, on a spring-like day with temperatures in the 70s last week. One day later, I found myself all bundled up and shivering, waiting for a wild hog to show in a stretch of remote bottomland up in Wood County.
This is typical of Texas. In last week’s column, I recapped the red-hot winter white bass fishing at Ray Hubbard, so, suffice it to say, the action is still underway. I was back on the water with Sargent and white or chartreuse half-ounce slabs in water around 40 feet deep remained the ticket to a limit of good eating cold water white bass.
Man does not live by fish alone, and with the blast or Arctic air last week, I decided to abandon the lake and spend a couple days on a solo camping trip/wild hog hunt at my good friend’s ranch. Acorns and other hard mast crops are long gone now, and wild hogs are having to hustle to make a living. There is no better time than the present to put some wild pork chops in the freezer.
My plan was to headquarter in a camper on my friend’s place, and rather than hunt the stands around feeders where we usually kill hogs, backpack into the bottoms and hunt off the ground. If successful in harvesting a hog, I would quarter it up and pack the meat out using a pack frame I used up in Colorado guiding elk and bear hunters. I have a new iPhone that I’ve discovered takes quality 4K video and still photos that rival those of my Nikon, so my camera gear weighed next to nothing. I documented the hunt on video for an upcoming segment of “A Sportsman’s Life,” our show on Carbon TV.
I enjoy hunting with buddies, but there’s something special about spending time alone in the winter woods. It gives me a sense of freedom I seldom experience in other places. I never feel more completely at ease than when back in a remote area listening to the sound of a pack of hunting coyotes gathering for their evening hunt or that lonesome sound of a couple of owls hooting to hear others from the treetops. Cardinals are never more brilliant than when they appear out of nowhere and land in a nearby tree; their brilliance stands in stark contrast to the gray winter woods.
After backpacking into the creek bottoms a half mile or so, I found a well-used hog trail leading out of some heavy cover up to higher ground where the porkers do much of their foraging at night. I placed a canister of THRP Sow Seduction in the side of the trail and positioned myself about 40 yards downwind on the ground, between the fork of a couple of 12 inch oaks. I found some nearby palmetto bushes and cut the stems on an angle so I could poke them into the ground in front of my makeshift blind. Palmettos make a perfect natural blind and their stiff leaves can be bent down to facilitate an opening to shoot through.
For the first hour or so, the woods were totally silent, and then came the distant yelping of coyotes and birds. Then, I heard a sound that can best be described as tiny little motors coming from the trail leading back into the heavy cover. I discovered the sound was being made by 10 baby pigs, a week or so old. They came running down the pig trail and stopped at the canister I had placed to attract larger hogs. One chewed on the canister a bit, and I heard a sharp grunt from a few yards back. The piglets immediately disappeared back toward their mother.
A minute or so later, the entire group jaunted down the trail toward the ridge above where they would spend the evening feeding. I’ve always been amazed at just how young baby wild pigs begin eating solid food. The sow stopped every few yards and threw her nose in the air to test the wind. A stiff north breeze carried my scent to the south, and she never knew I was watching only yards away. There will be readers that chastise me for not shooting the sow, thus allowing the piglets to die a slow death but that’s OK. It was my call and I followed my conscience. Had the pigs been a bit bigger, I would have shot one for camp meat.
It’s good to know these pigs will be in the woods and in a couple months maybe we’ll meet again. I enjoyed my wild pork back at camp and slept the sleep of a contented old hunter that night; all was good with the world.
Remember the Outdoor Ren-De-Voux in Greenville on March 12 at the Top Rail Cowboy Church. Everyone is welcome. For details, contact pastor Charlie Nassar 903-217-3778 or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com.
Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton via his website www.catfishradio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.