The Rivercrest ISD board will review the proposed budget and tax rate for 2020-2021 at Monday night’s board meeting.
The board will also review and consider the new student code of conduct, gas bids and all handbooks.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the high school. Due to the need for social distancing during this time, the meeting will be broadcast at the following internet address: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79498393300?pwd=elg4L2lNZVFhZFA5NCtoV0ZoVWdkdz09
