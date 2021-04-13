Sixteen-year-old Resse Bassano, representing both Prairiland FFA and Lamar County 4-H, will reign as queen of the 53rd annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show on Thursday and Friday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. A sophomore at Prairiland High School, she is the daughter of Brad and Tammie Bassano.
During last week’s queen competition, Bassano also was named Miss Congeniality with Claudia Romans, 15, of North Lamar, named runner up. She is the daughter of Wesley and Julie Romans.
Thirteen-year-old Prairiland eighth grader Scott Nation, the daughter of Dustin and Jala Nation, was named Junior Queen with Ally Stapleton, 11, of Prairiland, taking runner-up and Chloe Grace Gray, 12, of Prairiland, named Miss Congeniality. Stapleton is the daughter of Josh and Kelly Stapleton, and Gray is the daughter of Carol Kay and Corey Gray.
Angelina Harbuck, 13, of Lamar County 4-H, also competed. She is the daughter of Alica Harbuck; Claytie Simpson, 11, of Chisum, took the princess crown, along with Miss Congeniality, and Ashlynn Phinney, 10, also of Chisum, took first runner-up. Simpson is the daughter of John and Tiffany Simpson, and Phinney is the daughter of Keith and Amy Phinney.
Other queen contestants included Cadie Lee Ann Gray, 15, of Prairiland, daughter of Corey and Carol Kay Gray; Jordyn Lawson, 18, of Chisum, daughter of Jeremy and Deanise Lawson; Emmerson Boutwell, 14, of Chisum, daughter of Shawn and Stephanie Boutwell; Brooke Bridges, 17, of Chisum, daughter of Aaron and Heather Bridges.
Other princess competitors included Claytie Simpson, 11, of Chisum, daughter of John and Tiffany Simpson; Alexis Phinney, 9, of Chisum, daughter of Keith and Amy Phinney.
Livestock show action begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a weigh-in of market animals in the livestock barn with competition to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday for broilers and rabbits followed by market goat competition at 10 a.m., market lambs at noon and market hogs at 3 p.m. Registration for the Parade of Future Exhibitors begins at 5:30 p.m. with the parade at 6 p.m. The steer show begins at 7 p.m.
On Friday, judging begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Ag Mechanics Show and the breeding beef heifer show kicks off at 10 a.m. The buyer’s appreciation meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Exhibit Center followed by the Sale of Champions at 6:45 p.m. in the Coliseum.
